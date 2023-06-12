Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
MN Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 6, 2023
WFO BALTIMORE MD./WASHINGTON D.C. Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 4, 2023
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mason City. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…