Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Mason City, IA

The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.