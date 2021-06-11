Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.