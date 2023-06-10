Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mason City. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2023 in Mason City, IA
