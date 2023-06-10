Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mason City. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.