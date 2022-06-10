Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.