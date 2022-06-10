Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Mason City, IA
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
