The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Mason City, IA
