Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Hi…
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds E…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. …
Mason City's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10…