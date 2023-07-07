Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mason City. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.