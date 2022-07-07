Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Mason City, IA

The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.