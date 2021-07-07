 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

