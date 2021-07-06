The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Sunday. Temperat…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61…