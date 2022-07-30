The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
