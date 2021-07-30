 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

