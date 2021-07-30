Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot d…