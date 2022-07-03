 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Mason City, IA

The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

