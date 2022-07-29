Mason City will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Mason City, IA
