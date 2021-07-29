 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

