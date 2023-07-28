Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 t…