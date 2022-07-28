Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.