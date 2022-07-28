Mason City will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
The severe weather threat will be limited to eastern Iowa this evening, but the chance for severe storms is coming back for everyone on Saturday with increasing temperatures. Get all the details here.
A few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Thursday, but rain looks more likely across the state beginning late tonight. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area here.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mason City. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it …
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drasti…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.