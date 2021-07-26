Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will s…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.