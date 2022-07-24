The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Mason City, IA
