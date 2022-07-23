The Mason City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe weather threat will be limited to eastern Iowa this evening, but the chance for severe storms is coming back for everyone on Saturday with increasing temperatures. Get all the details here.
Above normal temps across the state today with windy conditions. Some will catch a break from the wind and see some rain Thursday, but others will not. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Thursday, but rain looks more likely across the state beginning late tonight. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area here.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.