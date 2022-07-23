Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Mason City, IA

The Mason City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.