Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Tod…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …