Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.