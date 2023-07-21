The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.