The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The sunshine…
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We…