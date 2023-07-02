The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today.…
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is i…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted …