 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Globe Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Clear Lake Bank & Trust

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News