The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Mason City, IA
