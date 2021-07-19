 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Mason City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News