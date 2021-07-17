The Mason City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
This evening in Mason City: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a v…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expe…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV i…