Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Mason City, IA

The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.