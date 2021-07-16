Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.