Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

