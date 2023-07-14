The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Mason City, IA
