Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.