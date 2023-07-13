Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mason City. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Keep…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
It will be a warm day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will…
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …