The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
