Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The a…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Mason City will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The …
For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a v…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Models…