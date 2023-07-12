Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mason City. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mason City. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Keep…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should b…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …