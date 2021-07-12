Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Mason City, IA
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
