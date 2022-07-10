The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds E…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Don't leave the h…
Mason City's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10…