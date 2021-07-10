 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

