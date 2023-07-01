Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Mason City, IA
