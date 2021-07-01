The Mason City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can exp…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's forecast br…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening.…