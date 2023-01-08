 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

