It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2. -15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. We'll see a low temperat…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8. -7 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop …
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.