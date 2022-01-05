It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8. -7 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
