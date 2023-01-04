Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.