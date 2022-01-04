It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Mason City, IA
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
