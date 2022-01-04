Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.