Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Mason City, IA
